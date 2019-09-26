The John Dykes Show – 2 March 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, Episode 89

If you like your football surprising, then this past weekend was a gift that kept on giving: Troy Deeney leading Watford to that shock win over Liverpool, Jamal Lewis helping Norwich upset Leicester and David De Gea producing some comedy keeping at Everton. It all added up to a whole lot of fun and that's what we're about to deliver right here on Fox Sports.

