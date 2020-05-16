The John Dykes Show – 2 June 2020

The John Dykes Show

FC Bayern München mean business and could be crowned Bundesliga Official champions before other Europe’s big leagues restart their season. So will that make them Champions League favourites? Also we discuss the importance of Jadon Sancho and Bruno Labbadia to their clubs. Plus Liverpool FC are given clearance to play on Merseyside as they look to sew up the title and Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo’s loan.

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, Episode 128 FC Bayern München mean business and could be crowned Bundesliga Official champions before other Europe's big leagues restart their season. So will that make them Champions League favourites? Also we discuss the importance of Jadon Sancho and Bruno Labbadia to their clubs. Plus Liverpool FC are given clearance to play on Merseyside as they look to sew up the title and Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo's loan.