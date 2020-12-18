Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020
The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

All the goals from Round 12 of Serie A 2020/21

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
103 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 43 – King Makers
If Liverpool do retain their Premier League crown this season, they may owe a debt of gratitude to Merseyside rivals Everton, who are making a habit of beating the Reds’ title rivals. Spurs, Chelsea and Man City have already been accounted for as Carlo Ancelotti continues to get the very best out of his talented youngsters. Ahead of their encounter with Everton this weekend, we’ll take a close look at Carlo’s King Makers.

Previous Video
Tottenham vs Liverpool | ESPN FC | 14th Sep 2018

ESPN FC – 18 December 2020

Next Video
serie a

All the goals from Round 12 of Serie A 2020/21

Related videos

Top