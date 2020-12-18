The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
All the goals from Round 12 of Serie A 2020/21
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
103 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020
The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 43 – King Makers
If Liverpool do retain their Premier League crown this season, they may owe a debt of gratitude to Merseyside rivals Everton, who are making a habit of beating the Reds’ title rivals. Spurs, Chelsea and Man City have already been accounted for as Carlo Ancelotti continues to get the very best out of his talented youngsters. Ahead of their encounter with Everton this weekend, we’ll take a close look at Carlo’s King Makers.