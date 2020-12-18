The John Dykes Show – 18 December 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 43 – King Makers

If Liverpool do retain their Premier League crown this season, they may owe a debt of gratitude to Merseyside rivals Everton, who are making a habit of beating the Reds’ title rivals. Spurs, Chelsea and Man City have already been accounted for as Carlo Ancelotti continues to get the very best out of his talented youngsters. Ahead of their encounter with Everton this weekend, we’ll take a close look at Carlo’s King Makers.