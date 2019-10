The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, we look at how some of Asia’s finest got on during the international break as Fox Sports Asia football writer Gabe Tan joins us. Plus we hear from former Thai international Mika Chunuonsee on the War Elephants’ fantastic win against the UAE and from The Asian Game podcast co-founder and co-host Paul Williams on Marcello Lippi’s China. We also feature Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson’s trip to Jakarta.