The John Dykes Show – 17 August 2020
The John Dykes Show
After a shock loss to Olympique Lyonnais – OL for Manchester City and the demolition of FC Barcelona by FC Bayern München, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi were left lamenting another #championsleague failure. So, what happens next? And is the balance of power in Europe shifting away from the old guard? Mark Schwarzer joins us from Lisbon.

