The John Dykes Show – 14 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Squad Goals – Episode 2 | BBC
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 14 September 2020
The John Dykes Show: S04 Ep 02
As opening weekends go, this could have been a damp squib. A truncated matchweek one programme, again played in empty stadia and with our audio effects still coming from a soundboard. But wasn’t it fun? From Anfield to Craven Cottage to Tottenham and the Hawthorns, the Premier League’s gladiators entertained us as new and old heroes shone and a this season’s plotlines began to take shape. And for that we’ll give thanks on tonight’s show.