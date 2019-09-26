Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 14 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 14 September 2020
The John Dykes Show: S04 Ep 02
As opening weekends go, this could have been a damp squib. A truncated matchweek one programme, again played in empty stadia and with our audio effects still coming from a soundboard. But wasn’t it fun? From Anfield to Craven Cottage to Tottenham and the Hawthorns, the Premier League’s gladiators entertained us as new and old heroes shone and a this season’s plotlines began to take shape. And for that we’ll give thanks on tonight’s show.

