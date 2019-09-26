The John Dykes Show – 14 February 2020

On tonight’s show, Arsenal may be unbeaten in all competitions so far in 2020 but they have drawn their last four league games and sit in 10th place, having won one fewer game than Aston Villa FC and three fewer than Burnley Football Club. They are 10 points off UEFA Champions League, six away from UEFA Europa League and an exclusively domestic campaign next season is a real possibility, yet their fans seem happy enough that progress is being made under Mikel Arteta. Should they be? Join the conversation.

