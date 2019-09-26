The John Dykes Show – 13 January 2020
Liverpool FC continue to march towards their maiden Premier League title at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcus Rashford meanwhile continues his fine form as Manchester United return to winning ways. And the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimović opens his account once again at AC Milan. Lots to discuss. Have your say!
