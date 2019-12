The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, The Athletic’s Dominic Fifield joins us to discuss another big weekend of Premier League football. We take a look at the managers currently holding down the fort for their clubs as well as those under pressure of the sack. We also look ahead to Arsenal vs Manchester City, ask what’s wrong with Pep Guardiola and take a analyse at Liverpool FC’s potential signing of Takumi Minamino

