The John Dykes Show – 13 August 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 4 – Showtime!

And just like that, the football’s on screens big and small again in apartments and houses all across the neighbourhood. The big European football that is. And there’s nothing bigger than the Premier League – just ask the English top flight’s Chief Executive. We’ll consider his comments on the league’s competitiveness tonight, focus on a couple of juicy fixtures and also look ahead to Europe’s other major leagues. Yep, it’s showtime in more ways than one.