The John Dykes Show – 12 February 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, episode 81

We're midway through the Premier League winter break, two thirds of the way through the season and some are saying that this is the worst one in a while — that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC's runaway success proves that the rest are mediocre at best. Is that fair? We're here today to give a balanced opinion.

Posted by The John Dykes Show on Wednesday, February 12, 2020