Home TV Show The John Dykes Show – 12 February 2020

The John Dykes Show – 12 February 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, episode 81

We're midway through the Premier League winter break, two thirds of the way through the season and some are saying that this is the worst one in a while — that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC's runaway success proves that the rest are mediocre at best. Is that fair? We're here today to give a balanced opinion.

Posted by The John Dykes Show on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The John Dykes Show
We’re midway through the Premier League winter break, two thirds of the way through the season and some are saying that this is the worst one in a while — that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC’s runaway success proves that the rest are mediocre at best. Is that fair?

Previous Video
newcastle

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Top 5 Premier League Moments

Next Video
championship

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers Full Match – Championship | 11 February 2020

Related videos

Top