The John Dykes Show – 12 April 2021
Chelsea Training | Chelsea v FC Porto | UEFA Champions League

62 Views
The John Dykes Show Season 4 Episode 92
Jose Mourinho’s bread & cheese comments after Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Manchester United gave us food for thought. There’s plenty of other talking points on our menu – from El Clasico to the #ChampionsLeague to #PremierLeague’s unsung heroes.

