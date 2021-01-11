The John Dykes Show – 11 January 2021

The John Dykes Show – Season 4 Ep. 53 – ‘Soccer Distancing’

It was a weekend when players and clubs from opposite ends of football’s spectrum were thrown together on pitches bordering back gardens, with upsets and excitable 17-year-old goal-scorers the order of the day. But as much as the FA Cup 3rd Round action entertained us, it did so against the decidedly un-magical background of a worsening pandemic. So, tonight, we’re asking whether the authorities were right to risk bursting football’s bubble.