The John Dykes Show – 11 December 2019

The John Dykes Show – Season 03, Episode 56

When Luke Shaw resorts on social media to taunting Romelu Lukaku about him being back in the same competition as Manchester United, ie UEFA Europa League… then you get a sense of just how big this final round of UEFA Champions League group stage matches is: with some celebrating their safe passage through to the big show and others lamenting losses that saw them drop down to the, well, to the Luke Shaw show.

Posted by The John Dykes Show on Wednesday, December 11, 2019