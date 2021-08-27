Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 10 September 2021

The John Dykes Show – 10 September 2021

The John Dykes Show – 10 September 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa | Dean Smith | Pre Match

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
299 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
More Videos More Videos
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show Season 05, Episode 16: “Resurrections”
On tonight’s show we throw things over to the fans as we look ahead to Leeds hosting Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday. Neil Atkinson from The Anfield Wrap and Leeds fan, Arvind Sidhu, give us the lowdown on their respective sides, while FPL Heisenberg, Wes Prickett, has all you need to know to make the right choices for Gameweek.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Chelsea Vs Aston Villa | Dean Smith | Pre Match

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa | Dean Smith | Pre Match

Related videos

Top