The John Dykes Show – 10 September 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 05, Episode 16: “Resurrections”

On tonight’s show we throw things over to the fans as we look ahead to Leeds hosting Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday. Neil Atkinson from The Anfield Wrap and Leeds fan, Arvind Sidhu, give us the lowdown on their respective sides, while FPL Heisenberg, Wes Prickett, has all you need to know to make the right choices for Gameweek.