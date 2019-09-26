The John Dykes Show – 1 July 2020

It takes a lot to unite the red and blue halves of Manchester, but Liverpool's runaway Premier League title triumph may just have done that. Solskjaer's Manchester United are showing real signs of improvment on the pitch and Guardiola's Manchester City are making all the right noises off it – so are we now seeing the stirrings of a fight-back against the current king of the ring, the Big Red Machine known as Kloppo?We'll discuss all that and more as we look ahead to the fight for Europeans spots and top-flight survival, so join us and have your say!

Geplaatst door The John Dykes Show op Woensdag 1 juli 2020