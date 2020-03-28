The John Dykes Show – 1 April 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03 Episode 102

I don't know about you, but I've spent a lot of my time since football came to a stand-still asking what if? What if Euro 2020 wasn't postponed – who'd win it? And what if the Premier League did come to its conclusion? Who'd finish where? Well, thanks to those clever folks at Opta, we now have some answers… well predictions to be precise. The computer has spoken… but are you going to like what you hear?

