The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 4 – Stuart Pearce | Electrician to England captain, and Italia 90 heartache

Joe Cole is joined by former teammate Stuart Pearce to deep dive into his dramatic rise from an electrician to England captain. In typical Cole Cast fashion, the two recount some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, and Pearce opens up about the pain of Italia 90.

Listen to the extended version on all audio platforms: https://podfollow.com/the-joe-cole-cast

