Sir Alex Ferguson has been inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame. The Boss is the most successful manager in British football history.

13 Premier League titles 🏆

27 Manager of the Month awards 🔥

11 Manager of the Season awards 🤩

The greatest. 👑

