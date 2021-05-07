The Football Show: Analysing Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea as the Blues reach the Champions League final
As part of Thursday’s ‘The Football Show’ Rob Wotton, Eddie Newton and Mark Schwarzer analysed Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad and their performances against Real Madrid as the Blues set up a Champions League final showdown with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.