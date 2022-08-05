The First & Last Premier League Goal Scored By Every 2022/23 Team

A compilation of first and last Premier League goals scored by every team featuring in the 2022/23 season:

Arsenal @Arsenal

Aston Villa @Aston Villa FC

AFC Bournemouth @AFC Bournemouth

Brentford @Brentford Football Club

Brighton & Hove Albion @Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Chelsea @Chelsea Football Club

Crystal Palace @Crystal Palace FC

Everton @Everton Football Club

Fulham @Fulham Football Club

Leeds United @Leeds United Official

Leicester City @LCFC

Liverpool @Liverpool FC

Manchester City @Man City

Manchester United @Manchester United

Newcastle United @Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest @Nottingham Forest FC

Southampton @Southampton FC

Tottenham Hotspur @Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United @West Ham United FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers [Wolves] @Wolves

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #FirstGoal #LastGoal #Goals #FirstAndLastGoals

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)