The First & Last Premier League Goal Scored By Every 2022/23 Team

A compilation of first and last Premier League goals scored by every team featuring in the 2022/23 season:
Arsenal @Arsenal
Aston Villa @Aston Villa FC
AFC Bournemouth @AFC Bournemouth
Brentford @Brentford Football Club
Brighton & Hove Albion @Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Chelsea @Chelsea Football Club
Crystal Palace @Crystal Palace FC
Everton @Everton Football Club
Fulham @Fulham Football Club
Leeds United @Leeds United Official
Leicester City @LCFC
Liverpool @Liverpool FC
Manchester City @Man City
Manchester United @Manchester United
Newcastle United @Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest @Nottingham Forest FC
Southampton @Southampton FC
Tottenham Hotspur @Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United @West Ham United FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers [Wolves] @Wolves
