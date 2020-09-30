The English Football League and its Pyramid System.

The Premier League competition was formed in 1992 and is not only considered the toughest competition but the best football league in the world.

English football is loved and watched from all corners of the globe by huge numbers of fans. It is no surprise that it is also something that is enjoyed by sports betting fans. From betting houses in England to online casino South Africa betting. Understanding the Pyramid System is helpful to betting fans as it shows them where and when to make a bet. Below we will look more into the hierarchy of this system.

The Premier League – level 1

The Premier League is made up of 20 competitive teams and is loved for the competition. Sometimes the less significant teams pull a fast one over the top teams. Traditionally, the team that finishes the season with the most points gets to win the premier league crown. No small feat. After that the top four competing teams get to sign up for a UEFA champions league spot for the forthcoming season and the three teams at the bottom get to be consigned to the Championship.

The Championship – level 2

The English Football League Championship, different from the English Premier League, includes 24 teams competing to achieve promotion. Because there are so many league games, the Championship is far more competitive and more difficult to navigate than it would at first appear. Something to note is that many of the teams in the Championship have at one time played in the premier league. And even more interesting to note is that a number of them have actually walked away with the premier league trophy and also the UEFA Champions League.

The result of the campaign sees the top two teams getting a one- way ticket to the premier league. The following four teams in tow join in a playoff to uncover another team to join the first two. Like in the premier league, the last three teams get automatically channeled to the next level of English football.

League 1 – level 3

League 1 is division is made up of 24 teams, the same as the Championship. Interestingly, here you will find teams that were not too long ago in the Premier League. For instance, teams like Sunderland, Portsmouth and Blackpool were recently in the premier league have now been relegated to this lower level of the football hierarchy.

When the season ends, the two teams at the top will go directly to the Championships. The next four teams in the top will compete against each other in a playoff in which the winner, only one team, will win a place in the Championship. The four teams at the bottom of the table will move to the next level down.

League 2 – level 4

Like before, there are also 24 teams in total competing to gain a place in League 1. At the end of each season the top three teams move directly to League 1. The next four top teams in line will compete against each other in the playoffs. The winning team will, like the other three teams move up into League 1. The bottom two teams on the table will get relegated to the lower level.

The National League – level 5

The National League is the fifth tier and is also pretty competitive. Here, 24 teams, clubs, compete for two promotion places. What makes the competition more pressured is that only the champions get an automatic entry into League 2. The six top teams in line will need to compete in a unavoidable and difficult playoff. The successful team in this playoff will get the additional promotion ticket for entry into League 2. The four teams at the bottom on the table will get relegated into the South or North division.

National League South and North – Level 6

There are 24 teams in each of these leagues. The winners of each get an automatic entry into the National League. In the same way as the National League, 6 teams compete in playoffs for the other place in the National League. The three teams at the bottom of the table will join the Northern, Southern or Isthmian Premier Divisions depending on where they are located.

Level 7 and below

Level 7 and lower, is made up of the Southern Football League South Division, Northern Premier Division, Isthmian Premier Division and also the Southern Football League Central Division. There are 22 teams in these leagues and the top teams in each of these will get a direct promotion. The next four top teams will compete in a playoff and the team that wins will again need to compete in playoffs with the other three playoff winners. Two of the four teams will get the promotion. In each division, the bottom three teams will get relegated.

The top team in level eight gets a direct ticket into level seven. The four next top teams will compete in playoffs and the five top playoff winners determined by points per game get promoted. The two teams at the very bottom in each league will drop down to level 9.

The Cup Competitions

In English football there are a sequence of cup competitions. Because of current pandemic most of them were unable to finish. However, below is a list of some of the most important cup competitions in the English Football League.

The FA Cup – eligible for teams in level 1 – 10

The EFA cup – only for level 1-4 teams

The EFL trophy – Only 3-4 level teams are eligible and also academy sides of level 1-2 teams

FA Trophy – teams on level 5-8 are eligible

Now we have explained the Pyramid system you will have a better understanding of how the English Football League works. There are huge numbers of teams all around the country fighting and playing hard to win that sought after EFL crown.