The Dirty Side of Football No One Talks About: Life at Newcastle, Spurs & QPR | Les Ferdinand

Les Ferdinand is a football legend known not only for his impressive career on the pitch but also for his strong values off it. A former striker with a career spanning the Premier League, the Championship, and international football, Les has become a respected figure in both sports and life.

In this episode, Les shares his experiences of playing abroad and how adapting to new cultures shaped his career. He opens up about the lessons he learned from setbacks, how he dealt with criticism, and the importance of staying true to his values. Whether it was handling pressure on the pitch or making tough decisions in management, he reflects on the key moments that defined him.

Beyond football, Les discusses the mental challenges athletes face, including self-doubt and imposter syndrome. He talks candidly about his struggles and how he found ways to push through, offering a raw and relatable perspective..

This episode offers an insightful look into the mindset of a footballer who’s faced both the highs and lows of the game.

