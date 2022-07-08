Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Collar Is 🔙 || How Will You Wear Yours? 🔴

Stand tall. Stand proud. Stand out.

Our 2022/23 home shirt is out now: https://bit.ly/3NPI2vV

🔴 @adidas Football

#MUFC

