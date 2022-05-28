The Champions League Countdown Continues In Paris | Liverpool vs Real Madrid | No Filter UCL

Liverpool and Real Madrid attend to the media and go through their final training session as the anticipation builds ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France.

