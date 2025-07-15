The breakout stars of the FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup has taken centre stage this summer, with some of the best sides in the world battling it out to win the tournament and bank the huge prize money.Let’s take a look at the breakout stars from the tournament. And if you’re ready to place a bet on the Club World Cup, or any football, check out this comprehensive guide on football betting.Gonzalo Garcia– Real MadridGiven the fact that Gonzalo Garcia hadn’t started for Real Madrid prior to the Club World Cup, you’re forgiven for not having the Spaniard at the top of your Golden Boot list.The 21-year-old, who netted 25 goals for Real Madrid’s Castilla side last season, has bagged four goals and registered one assist in five games to fire them into the semi-finals.Garcia has firmly grasped his opportunity under new boss Xabi Alonso and he’ll be hoping to steal some of Kylian Mbappe’s minutes next season.

Jhon Arias – Fluminense

Fluminense have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament with the Brazilian side securing a semi-final spot after beating Inter Milan and Al-Hilal in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. A big part of their success has been down to Colombian attacking midfielder Jhon Arias.Arias doesn’t fit the usual profile of a breakout star given he’s 27 years old but he’s well worth a mention after being named man of the match in three of Fluminense’s five games.Arias, who has picked up 31 caps for Colombia, has one goal and one assist at the Club World Cup and even Brazilian icon Kaka recently praised the playmaker.

Igor Jesus – Botafogo

While Igor Jesus was catching the eye of football fans around the world, Nottingham Forest were sitting pretty knowing the 24-year-old Brazilian forward was joining them after the Club World Cup.Jesus, who has been capped by Brazil on four occasions, has put pen to paper on a three-year-contract with Forest after completing the league and Copa Libertadores double earlier this year.Jesus has an incredible work rate and brilliant hold up play. He netted twice at the Club World Cup including bagging the winner as Botafogo stunned PSG in the group stages.

Richard Rios – Palmeiras

Richard Rios, 25, was crucial to Palmeiras’ success at the tournament as they reached the quarter-finals before being edged out by Chelsea.The Colombian caught the eye at the Copa America last year and the all-action midfielder continued to shine at the Club World Cup.While he was a defensive powerhouse (averaging two tackles, two fouls and two interceptions per game), he also registered two assists, averaged just under two shots per game and was fouled an average of three times per outing.Rios really can do it all.

Estevao Willian – Palmeiras

Estevao Willian was just another Chelsea signing when they completed a deal for the Brazilian last summer, however, after his Club World Cup performances, many feel the Blues have found a gem. Willian will link up with his new Chelsea team-mates this summer after turning 18 years old and his breakout tournament will have everyone at the club excited. Willian and Palmeiras were knocked out of the tournament by Chelsea in the quarter-finals, however, the tricky forward scored and was named man of the match (for the third time at the Club World Cup) to make a serious impression on Cole Palmer and Co.