The Breakdown Premier League Season Preview – TNT Sports

Lynsey Hipgrave sits down with Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves to preview the upcoming Premier League season. The pundits reflect on each club’s summer transfer business, the title race and whether Liverpool will retain their crown plus quickfire predictions from player of the season to golden boot winner.

Intro 0:00

Diogo Jota tribute 1:04

What impact Florian Wirtz will have at Liverpool 3:04

Hugo Ekitike’s arrival from Frankfurt and potential 5:04

Can Ekitike have a similar impact to Thierry Henry 6:20

Is Viktor Gyökeres good enough for Arsenal 6:40

Have Arsenal closed the gap to Liverpool 8:15

Manchester United’s summer business 8:52

Chelsea’s summer business and how Joao Pedro will fare 10:40

Estêvão’s arrival and how talented the new Chelsea signing is 11:23

Premier League title race and Liverpool keeping Salah and Van Dijk 12:56

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure and Jeremie Frimpong’s + Milos Kerkez

arrivals 13:30

How Florian Wirtz will help Liverpool 15:33

How Hugo Ekitike will help Liverpool 16:35

Are Liverpool favourites to win the Premier League? 17:25

Pressure on Mikel Arteta to win a trophy but can he get Arsenal over the line? 18:25

Expectations for Man City and Rodri’s return 20:35

How Tijjani Reijnders will help Man City 21:35

How Rayan Cherki will help Man City 22:27

Can anyone break into the Top Four ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City 24:11

Pundit Predictions for the new Premier League season 25:55

Outro 32:40

TNT Sports marks a new era in sports broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland across TV, streaming, digital and social media platforms.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports Football, where you can experience UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, FA Youth Cup, Serie A and more 🍿

https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb

Subscribe now.