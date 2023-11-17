The Biggest Danger To English Football, Salary Caps & How Much Money Do Football Clubs Lose?| Ep 45

On the day that Everton was deducted 10 points by the Premier League for a financial fair play breach. Steve Parish talks about the biggest threat to the growth, or even survival, of domestic football? Would salary caps help level the playing field? Is it ok for football clubs to continually lose money?

Crystal Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish joins Gary and Alan on today’s episode to discuss what it’s really like running a professional football club.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – How Steve Became Crystal Palace Co-Owner

04:04 – Small Clubs Vs The Elite

05:41 – The Difference Between Running a Club and a Business

08:10 – Independent Regulators

18:19 – The Super League

22:52 – The Challenges of Being a Club Chairman

27:20 – Most Important Thing At a Club

29:04 – VAR

38:30 – Lack Of Sackings In The Prem

44:44 – Financial Fair Play

51:45 – Dougie Freedman