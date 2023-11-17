The Biggest Danger To English Football, Salary Caps & How Much Money Do Football Clubs Lose?| Ep 45

On the day that Everton was deducted 10 points by the Premier League for a financial fair play breach. Steve Parish talks about the biggest threat to the growth, or even survival, of domestic football? Would salary caps help level the playing field? Is it ok for football clubs to continually lose money?
Crystal Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish joins Gary and Alan on today’s episode to discuss what it’s really like running a professional football club.
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – How Steve Became Crystal Palace Co-Owner
04:04 – Small Clubs Vs The Elite
05:41 – The Difference Between Running a Club and a Business
08:10 – Independent Regulators
18:19 – The Super League
22:52 – The Challenges of Being a Club Chairman
27:20 – Most Important Thing At a Club
29:04 – VAR
38:30 – Lack Of Sackings In The Prem
44:44 – Financial Fair Play
51:45 – Dougie Freedman