The Big Match Revisited ITV – 10 April 2021
The Big Match Revisited ITV – 10 April 2021
Liverpool v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 10 April 2021

Action from December 1979, featuring Chelsea v Swansea in the Second Division, as well as Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool v Crystal Palace.

