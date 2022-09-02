Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Big Interview: Mohamed Elyounoussi | 2 September 2022

The Big Interview: Mohamed Elyounoussi | 2 September 2022

The Big Interview: Mohamed Elyounoussi
From the mountains of Morocco and the fjords of Norway to England’s south coast, Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi talks us through falling in love with the beautiful game.

Previous Video
pl-stories-sm

PL Stories: David Moyes | PL Originals | 2 September 2022

Next Video
premier league preview 2022-23

Premier League Preview – 2 September 2022

Related videos

Top