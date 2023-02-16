The Big Interview – Harry Kane

For most players, joining the Premier League’s 200-club and breaking a long-standing club goal scoring record would be the height of success, but Harry Kane is unlike most players. Tottenham’s star striker is now fixing his gaze on the ultimate prize: Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record. Two of English footballs greatest ever marksmen share the secrets of their goal scoring instincts in this fascinating and compelling tutorial.