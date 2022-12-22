Home TV Show News and Interviews THE BIG INTERVIEW: FRANK LAMPARD! | Everton manager on DCL, transfers and Premier League return

FOREST WEMBLEY BOUND AGAIN?! | Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest EXTENDED highlights

The Everton manager discusses a wide range of topics ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park including:

– The work done with his squad since their return from the World Cup break.
– The significance of the match against Wolves and the support from Evertonians.
– Injury updates on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey and James Garner.
– The chance for Academy graduates including Tom Cannon, Isaac Price and Stanley Mills.
– Everton’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window.
– Why Jordan Pickford showed once again why he is one of football’s best goalkeepers at the World Cup in Qatar.

