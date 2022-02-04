The Big Interview – Dean Smith | 4 February 2022

The Big Interview – Dean Smith
Dean Smith welcomes Steve Bower to Norwich’s Community hub ‘the Nest’ to talk about the start he has made as Norwich head coach and the Canaries prospects for a great escape.
- Home
- Leagues
- icon Watch LaterAdded 01:46icon Watch LaterAdded 01:39:11icon Watch LaterAdded 17:50icon Watch LaterAdded 17:06icon Watch LaterAdded 09:56icon Watch LaterAdded 10:50icon Watch LaterAdded 05:20icon Watch LaterAdded 08:06icon Watch LaterAdded 03:30icon Watch LaterAdded 04:35icon Watch LaterAdded 05:41
-
- Cup Games
- icon Watch LaterAdded 05:07icon Watch LaterAdded 12:46icon Watch LaterAdded 00:55icon Watch LaterAdded 08:43icon Watch LaterAdded 03:20icon Watch LaterAdded 03:24icon Watch LaterAdded 02:50:46icon Watch LaterAdded 03:26icon Watch LaterAdded 03:45icon Watch LaterAdded 06:38icon Watch LaterAdded 04:59icon Watch LaterAdded 05:12
-
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- News and Interviews