Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Big Interview – David de Gea

The Big Interview – David de Gea

The Big Interview – David de Gea
11 years on from his Premier League debut, Manchester United’s goalkeeper De Gea reflects on his career as Manchester United’s number one and the many ups and downs along the way.

Previous Video
LaLiga Highlights Show

LaLiga Highlights Show – 21 October 2022

Next Video
pl-stories-sm

PL Stories: Nottingham Forest | PL Originals

Related videos

Top