The Big Interview – Cody Gakpo

Since joining Liverpool in 2023, Cody Gakpo has become a key figure at Anfield – playing a major role in their Premier League title win last season. This week, The Big Interview sits down with the Netherlands international to learn about his rise, at the PSV academy from the age of six, to winning one of football’s biggest prizes. Gakpo also reflects on his upbringing, the role of faith in his journey, learning about his roots in Togo and his changing role in Arne Slot’s vision for Liverpool as they look to secure a 21st league title.