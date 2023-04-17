Home Leagues Bundesliga The best FC Bayern comebacks of all time

The best FC Bayern comebacks of all time

The best FC Bayern comebacks of all time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Caldirola deepens Inter’s crisis | Goal Collection | Round 30 | Serie A 2022/23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

FC Bayern has its back to the wall after the 0:3 first leg at Manchester City, but: In the past, the German record champion has already shown its comeback qualities a few times and provided magical Champions League nights. Here are our best comebacks of all time, including goals from Robben, Lewandowski and many more!

► Wanna see more of Musiala, Müller, Davies & Co.? Subscribe now and hit the bell 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo
► ¿Quieres ver más de Musiala, Müller, Davies y cía? Suscríbete ahora y activa la campana 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo

FC Bayern Matchday Center: https://www.youtube.com/c/FCBayernMatchdayCenter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbayern
Snapchat: https://fc.bayern/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
FC Bayern Newsletter: https://fc.bayern/newsletter_youtube

Previous Video
Door is open… we have to KICK it open further! | Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Frank Lampard

Preview: Chelsea v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League – 2nd Leg | 18 April 2023

Next Video
Caldirola deepens Inter’s crisis | Goal Collection | Round 30 | Serie A 2022/23

Caldirola deepens Inter’s crisis | Goal Collection | Round 30 | Serie A 2022/23

Related videos

Top