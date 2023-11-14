The Best At Man United Since Sir Alex + Arsenal or Liverpool to challenge? | ESPN FC

On Week 11’s edition of PL Express, ESPN FC’s Janusz Michallik and Mark Ogden join Kay Murray to recap the biggest storylines from around the Premier League.

0:00 Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves

1:30 Top four hopes in the Prem?

3:00 Spurs’ upcoming schedule

3:45 Chelsea’s big result against Manchester City

7:00 Chelsea’s striker search in January

9:00 Arsenal’s title hopes?

10:45 Liverpool can set down a marker after the international break

12:15 Best manager at Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson?

15:00 Is Erik Ten Hag’s job in any danger?

