The Best At Man United Since Sir Alex + Arsenal or Liverpool to challenge? | ESPN FC

On Week 11’s edition of PL Express, ESPN FC’s Janusz Michallik and Mark Ogden join Kay Murray to recap the biggest storylines from around the Premier League.
0:00 Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves
1:30 Top four hopes in the Prem?
3:00 Spurs’ upcoming schedule
3:45 Chelsea’s big result against Manchester City
7:00 Chelsea’s striker search in January
9:00 Arsenal’s title hopes?
10:45 Liverpool can set down a marker after the international break
12:15 Best manager at Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson?
15:00 Is Erik Ten Hag’s job in any danger?
#ESPNFC #PLExpress #PremierLeague #espnfc #Soccer #ESPNFCLive
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC