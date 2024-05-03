The Ashley Young Story ❤️ | FULL Monday Night Football Interview

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► https://bit.ly/SkyPLHighlights2324

GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

Everton defender Ashley Young discusses his career with Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football, from the start of his career at Watford, to his stints at Aston Villa and Manchester United, playing a key role in England’s 2018 World Cup campaign, and winning Serie A with Inter Milan.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf