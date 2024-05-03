Home TV Show Monday Night Football MNF The Ashley Young Story ❤️ | FULL Monday Night Football Interview

Everton defender Ashley Young discusses his career with Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football, from the start of his career at Watford, to his stints at Aston Villa and Manchester United, playing a key role in England’s 2018 World Cup campaign, and winning Serie A with Inter Milan.

