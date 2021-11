The Analysis Show

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure – what went wrong at Watford, where do Manchester United go next. A look at Arsenal’s game plan and how Liverpool dismantled that in the second half. Leroy’s Lecture will look at Eddie Howe’s first game in charge of Newcastle and what challenges he will face. Finally a focus on how Antonio Conte changed things at half-time to mastermind Tottenham’s comeback victory over Leeds United.

Intro

Full Show