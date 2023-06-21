That Shaun Wright-Phillips Episode

On today’s episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Crouchy, Chris and the Notorious S.I.D sit down with ex-Manchester City, Chelsea and England star, Shaun Wright Phillips to discuss his life both on and off the pitch.

Wrighty chats about some of the big mavericks he played with throughout his career (spoiler alert Steve ‘psycho’ Sidwell wasn’t one of them) and some of the more inventive modes of transportation him and the lads used to take down to Chelsea’s training ground.

From questionable substitutions that make for a great photo opportunity to an unexpected stint in the MLS, SWP is the MVP when it comes to lifting the lid on some hilarious anecdotes from the lads’ playing days.

We also have a HUGE announcement regarding Crouchfest 3 and an update on ‘Lukas Enrique’s’ event planning for Torquey 2023

You would be a PUNK to miss this one.

Chumbawamba

