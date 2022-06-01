Thank you, Jesse Lingard ❤️

Watch Lingard’s best moments in a United shirt from his time in the Academy to the first team — all the best for the future, Jesse 👍
Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
👍 Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
📲 Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
📸 Follow Manchester United on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
🎥 Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs
#MUFC