“Thank you, Goa” Company Initiated by Mumbai City FC

With the support of the Corporation of the City of Panaji and their Urban Forestry Programme, Mumbai City FC have launched a campaign named “Thank you, Goa” to plant more trees in Goa, to show respect and appreciation to the people of its city, as well as their hospitality and support.

Mumbai City will undertake a tree plantation in Goa and as players of Mumbai City FC stated, they are planning to plant five trees for every goal scored this season.

The Mumbai City FC players have scored 27 goals so far this season and have promised to plant 135 trees, with two games remaining in the ISL league stage and a place in the semi-finals confirmed. With the goal of increasing the total by the end of the season, the tree-planting campaign will begin as soon as Mumbai City FC completes the current ISL season.

Words of team members

As per a report of Mumbai City FC webpage, some members of Mumbai City FC as well as their supporters said a couple of words about the “Thank you, Goa” campaign.

Kandarp Chandra, COO, Mumbai City FC, who was in charge of the team’s attendance at the tree-planting ceremony, mentioned that this year was rather a tough one for everyone and for the state of Goa as well. With planting these trees, the team wants to show their gratitude to the people of Goa and leave behind the challenges they faced and proceed with their memorable journey.

Rowllin Borges, Mumbai City FC, who spoke from the Indian National Team’s Dubai training camp, said that he is a local, and it is incredibly important for him that Mumbai City FC has achieved such results. Borges mentioned that the campaign “Thank you, Goa” means a lot for him and it is a big gratitude to Goa, to the nature and the people around, who made the season unforgettable.

Sanjit Rodrigues, Commissioner, Corporation of the City of Panaji, also shared some of his thoughts regarding the campaign. He was honest and truly said that Mumbai City is inspiring and beautiful; the biodiversity and green areas are growing. He believes that initiative as the campaign made is wonderful and Mumbai City needed it, he also wished all the best luck to Mumbai City FC players in their upcoming challenges.

About Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC is an Indian professional football club based in Mumbai.

The logo, or what is right to say the crest, represents three main elements of Mumbai city. The fortress wall at the top symbolizes Mumbai’s and its people’s courage, loyalty, and determination. The seven stars apply to the seven islands that make up Mumbai, each of which is an important and unique part of the region. The city’s railway system is an essential component of its infrastructure and serves as its lifeline.

