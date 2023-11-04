Ten Hag calls Rashford partying after Man City loss unacceptable | Could Toto Wolff invest in Utd?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Mark Ogden and Martin Hardy discussed Manchester United after Toto Wolff responded to the rumours surrounding his interest in joining Jim Ratcliffe’s bid.

They also discussed Erik ten Hag after he called Marcus Rashford’s trip to a nightclub after their Manchester derby defeat “unacceptable” but the manager says the striker has apologised.

The forward is badly out of form, with just one goal in 14 games for United this season but was seen partying to celebrate his birthday hours after his side lost to Manchester City 3-0 at Old Trafford.

