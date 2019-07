Tottenham have signed France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

The 22-year-old has signed a deal until 2025 and the fee could rise to 70m euros (£62.8m) with incentives.

Tottenham’s previous transfer record was the £42m paid to sign defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in August 2017.