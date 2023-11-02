Taking a look at Canadians playing in Europe

Soccer is popular in Canada, with millions of fans and players nationwide. However, Canada is not known as a major soccer powerhouse globally and has often struggled to qualify for international tournaments and compete with the top teams.

Despite this, some Canadian soccer players have managed to break through the barriers and succeed in Europe. This continent hosts some of the world’s most prestigious and competitive leagues.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is among the most exciting and talented Canadian soccer players in Europe. He plays as a defender for FC Bayern München, the reigning champions of the German Bundesliga. Davies was born on November 2, 2000, in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, where his parents fled the civil war in Liberia. He moved to Canada with his family when he was five years old and became a Canadian citizen in 2017.

Davies started his professional career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2016, becoming the second-youngest player to ever play at 15. He impressed with his speed, dribbling, and crossing abilities and scored 12 goals in 81 appearances for the Whitecaps. In 2018, he signed a record-breaking transfer deal with FC Bayern München worth up to USD 22 million.

Since then, he has established himself as a regular starter and a key player for the German giants, winning five consecutive Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League, the DFB-Pokal, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He has also been named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season in 2019/20, the Canadian Player of the Year in 2018 and 2020, and the UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season in 2019/20.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David is another Canadian soccer star who plays in Europe. He is a forward for Lille OSC, the current champions of the French Ligue 1. David was born to Haitian parents on January 14, 2000, in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to Ottawa, Canada, when he was six years old and grew up playing soccer there. He joined the Ottawa Internationals Soccer Club and later the Ottawa Gloucester Hornets.

David began his professional career with KAA Gent in Belgium in 2018 after being scouted by their academy director. He quickly rose to prominence with his goal-scoring ability and versatility, netting 37 goals in 83 games for Gent. He also helped them reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20.

In 2020, he transferred to Lille OSC for a reported fee of EUR 30 million, making him the most expensive Canadian player ever. In his debut season with Lille, he scored 13 goals in 37 games, helping them win their first Ligue 1 title since 2011. He became the first Canadian player to score in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Atiba Hutchinson

Atiba Hutchinson is a veteran Canadian soccer player who plays in Europe. He is a midfielder for Beşiktaş JK, one of the most successful clubs in Turkey. Hutchinson was born on February 8, 1983, in Brampton, Ontario.

He started playing soccer young and joined the York Region Shooters of the Canadian Professional Soccer League (CPSL) in 2002. He also played for Toronto Lynx of the USL A-League and Östers IF of Sweden before moving to Europe.

Hutchinson has played for several European clubs, including FC Copenhagen of Denmark, PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, and Beşiktaş JK of Turkey. He has won multiple trophies with these teams, such as the Danish Superliga (2006/07), the Dutch Eredivisie (2014/15 and 2015/16), and the Turkish Süper Lig (2015/16, 2016/17, and 2020/21).

He has also played with these clubs in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. He is widely regarded as one of the best Canadian players ever and has been named the Canadian Player of the Year six times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017).

Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield is a Scottish-born Canadian soccer player who plays in Europe. He is a midfielder for Rangers FC, the current champions of Scotland. Arfield was born on November 1, 1988, in Livingston, Scotland. He started his career with Falkirk FC in Scotland in 2007 and played for them until 2010.

He then moved to England and played for Huddersfield Town FC (2010-13), Burnley FC (2013-18), and Rangers FC (since 2018). He has made over 400 appearances in English and Scottish leagues and has scored over 50 goals.

Arfield qualifies to play for Canada through his Toronto-born father. He debuted for the Canadian national team in 2016 and has since become a regular squad member. He has scored four goals in 19 Canada caps and captained the team several times.

He was part of the Canadian team that won the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has also been named the Rangers FC Player of the Year in 2018/19 and the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month in December 2020.

Cyle Larin

Cyle Larin is a prolific Canadian soccer player in Europe. He is a striker for RCD Mallorca, a club in the Spanish La Liga. Larin was born on April 17, 1995, in Brampton, Ontario. He played youth soccer for Sigma FC and Brampton Youth SC before joining the University of Connecticut Huskies in 2013.

He had a stellar college career, scoring 23 goals in 39 games and winning several awards, including the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and the Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Larin turned professional in 2015 and was drafted by Orlando City SC as the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft. He had a sensational rookie season, scoring 17 goals in 27 games and breaking the MLS record for most goals by a rookie. He also won the MLS Rookie of the Year award and was named to the MLS All-Star team. He played for Orlando City until 2018, scoring 43 goals in 87 games.

He then transferred to Beşiktaş JK of Turkey, where he scored 32 goals in 84 games and won two Turkish Süper Lig titles. In 2021, he moved to RCD Mallorca of Spain, where he has scored six goals in 16 games.

Summary

These five Canadian soccer players are among the best in their positions and have shown their skills and abilities in various European leagues. They have also represented Canada with pride and passion and have helped the national team reach new heights and milestones.