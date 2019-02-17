Home News and Interviews Tackling Racism – Sky Sports
Tackling Racism – Sky Sports
Tackling Racism – Sky Sports

New data shows that 9 in 10 football fans have witnessed racism. Sky Sports News investigates the issues of racism in the game, and discuss how it can be eradicated from sport.

