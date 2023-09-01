Home Leagues Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen – 1. FSV Mainz 05 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 3 – Bundesliga 2023/24

SV Werder Bremen – 1. FSV Mainz 05 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 3 – Bundesliga 2023/24

SV Werder Bremen – 1. FSV Mainz 05 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 3 – Bundesliga 2023/24
#SVWM05 | Highlights from Matchday 3!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 from Matchday 3 of the 2023/24 season!

Goals: 1-0 Ducksch (3′ P.), 2-0 Stage (53′), 3-0 Bittencourt (82′), 4-0 Njinmah (83′)

