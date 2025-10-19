Sunday Supplement – 19 October 2025
BREAKING: Sean Dyche verbally agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager
The Sunday Supplement panel look at what the future holds for Nottingham Forest following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou after the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Who could replace the Europa League winning manager after what turned out to be a mismatch between Postecoglou and the club?
00:00 – Introduction
01:37 – Did Ange deserve more time?
04:39 – Was Ange under immediate pressure?
08:40 – Ange’s time at Spurs
11:28 – Who deserves the blame – Ange or Marinakis?
12:30 – Will we see Ange in the Premier League again?
13:48 – Who will be the next manager?
16:10 – Can Nottingham Forest get relegated?
