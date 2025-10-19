Home Leagues Premier League Sunday Supplement – 19 October 2025
Sunday Supplement – 19 October 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BREAKING: Sean Dyche verbally agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager

Cancel
Premier LeagueTV Show

Sunday Supplement – 19 October 2025

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

The Sunday Supplement panel look at what the future holds for Nottingham Forest following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou after the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Who could replace the Europa League winning manager after what turned out to be a mismatch between Postecoglou and the club?

00:00 – Introduction
01:37 – Did Ange deserve more time?
04:39 – Was Ange under immediate pressure?
08:40 – Ange’s time at Spurs
11:28 – Who deserves the blame – Ange or Marinakis?
12:30 – Will we see Ange in the Premier League again?
13:48 – Who will be the next manager?
16:10 – Can Nottingham Forest get relegated?

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #NottinghamForest #AngePostecoglou

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool | Full match replay | Bales bicycle kick and Karius mistakes

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool | Full match replay | Bales bicycle kick and Karius mistakes

Next Video
BREAKING: Sean Dyche verbally agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager

BREAKING: Sean Dyche verbally agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager

Top