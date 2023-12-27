Stick to Football Quiz With Paddy McGuinness! | EP 12

Welcome to our first ever Stick To Football Quiz episode.

On this very special episode Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher face Roy Keane and Ian Wright in a three-round quiz, hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

For the first two rounds each answer is worth one point. In our final round the teams go head-to-head where the team earns five points when their opponents answer incorrectly and they follow up with a correct answer in a game of quiz-tennis.

Can you beat our panel? Grab your pen and paper and let us know how you did…

Who will win the inaugural Stick To Football trophy?

Relax and enjoy our episode, where it’s fair to say our guests have not lost their competitive edge….

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

Chaptering

00:00 Opening Scene

00:48 Behind the Scenes

08:04 Introduction

11:54 Round 1 – Knowing me, knowing you…

32:53 Round 2 – Football general knowledge

50:40 Round 3 – Head-to-head

56:00 Our first Stick To Football winner is….

