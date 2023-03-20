Home TV Show Stevie clarifies his comments on Mitrovic’s red card | ESPN FC Extra Time

Manchester United give Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe extensions to submit their takeover offers

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Gab Marcotti, Ale Moreno and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Ale watched some highlights of Frank being “rubbish”
1:53 Favorite and least favorite parts of international break
6:59 Is PSG’s midfield a bigger issue than their defense?
8:14 Thoughts on Mitrovic’s red card
10:35 What is Clairefontaine like?
12:30 If Shohei Ohtani was a footballer, what would his transfer fee be?
15:47 Why did Frank throw a Coventry kit in 97 or 98?
17:10 How often does Stevie say “school boy stuff”?
17:50 Favorite movie growing up?

